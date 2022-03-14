Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 148,138 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

