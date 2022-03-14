Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

