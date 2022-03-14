eBay Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the e-commerce company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

