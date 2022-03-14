Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Down 14.2%

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) dropped 14.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 25,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 395,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $999.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.57.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,848,000 after purchasing an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Ebix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,429,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

