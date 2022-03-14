Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 334.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ECO opened at GBX 28.80 ($0.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market cap of £58.38 million and a P/E ratio of -29.00. Eco has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.20 ($0.50). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.98.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

