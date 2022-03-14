Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 334.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of ECO opened at GBX 28.80 ($0.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market cap of £58.38 million and a P/E ratio of -29.00. Eco has a 1 year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.20 ($0.50). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.98.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
