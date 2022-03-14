Edgeware (EDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.52 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00104874 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,738,242,741 coins and its circulating supply is 6,019,628,192 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

