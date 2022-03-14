Effect.AI One Day Trading Volume Hits $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00171778 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00025378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00364482 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

