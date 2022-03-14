El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for El Pollo Loco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
LOCO opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile (Get Rating)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
