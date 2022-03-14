Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.17. The company had a trading volume of 107,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,647. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -14.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,393 shares of company stock valued at $718,548.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

