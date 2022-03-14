Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.81.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,043. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,234 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $194,490,000 after buying an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $3,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.33 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

