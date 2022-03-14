Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.81.
EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,043. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.33 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.20.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.
Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electronic Arts (EA)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.