Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $119.08

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.08 and last traded at $119.09, with a volume of 40881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,043. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,234 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $194,490,000 after buying an additional 230,871 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $3,115,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

