Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.91

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$24.91 and last traded at C$12.11, with a volume of 203477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$13.25 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.09.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

