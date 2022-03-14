Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Insider William Charles Sells 4,643 Shares

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) insider William Charles sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $16,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Emerald stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.46. 79,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,298. The company has a market cap of $243.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Emerald in the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerald by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 511,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 163,581 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerald by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerald by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Emerald in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

