Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0485 on Major Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $11,416.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,855,967 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.