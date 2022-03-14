Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $29,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,019,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of EBS opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $96.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBS. StockNews.com raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.