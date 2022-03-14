Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 86,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57,922 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $92.62. 151,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,137. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.