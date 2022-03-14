Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EMLAF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. Empire has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

