Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDN opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $306.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.72. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating ) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.