Empty Set Dollar (ESD) One Day Volume Tops $23,134.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $23,134.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.57 or 0.06530792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,646.08 or 0.99933672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040490 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

