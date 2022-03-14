Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $106.63 on Monday. Endava has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 43.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Endava by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

