Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2,600.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$981.00.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE EDV traded down C$1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.60. 795,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,616. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$24.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.