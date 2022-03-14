Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ENDP. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of ENDP opened at $2.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $542.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Endo International by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

