Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Energy Vault stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Energy Vault has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Energy Vault develops sustainable energy storage solutions designed to utility-scale energy storage for grid resiliency. The company’s proprietary, gravity-based Energy Storage Technology and the Energy Storage Management and Integration Platform are intended to help utilities, independent power producers and large industrial energy users.

