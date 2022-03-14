Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.08

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 5398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

