Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Engie stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Engie has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENGIY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Engie from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

