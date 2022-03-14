ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 470,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 505.5 days.
XNGSF stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.
About ENN Energy
