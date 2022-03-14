Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lowered by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 2.8% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,185,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after buying an additional 667,146 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

EPD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.58. 8,406,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

