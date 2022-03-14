Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.76. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 303.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.