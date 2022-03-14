Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Envista worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Envista by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

Envista stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,414 shares of company stock worth $5,406,328. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Envista Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

