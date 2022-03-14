Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Enviva Partners worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is -471.23%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.29.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.