Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.