Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.83.
