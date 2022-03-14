eosDAC (EOSDAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24,100.00

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $444,590.11 and approximately $24,100.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

