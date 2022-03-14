Epic Cash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,977.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and $3,977.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00104665 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,883,912 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

