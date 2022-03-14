EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $1.47 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.38 or 0.06599051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,918.88 or 1.00074039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00040845 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

