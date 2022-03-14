Equalizer (EQZ) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $240,497.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.38 or 0.06599051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,918.88 or 1.00074039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00040845 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

