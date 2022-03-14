Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQGPF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. Equitable Group has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

