Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Docebo Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Docebo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 2.36.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Docebo by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

