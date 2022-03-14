Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

HRTG stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 471,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 147,468 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 112,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

