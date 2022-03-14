Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Selecta Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 211,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $631,458.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $49,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

