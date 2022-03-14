Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shawcor Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.33.

SCL stock opened at C$5.04 on Monday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.24 and a 1-year high of C$7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$355.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

