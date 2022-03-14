Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year.

VRDN has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $20.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $436.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.31) EPS.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

