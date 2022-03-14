Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AcuityAds Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AcuityAds in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

ATY opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $131.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AcuityAds by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AcuityAds by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AcuityAds by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

