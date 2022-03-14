Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 14th (ABUS, AMRC, ARBK, ASIX, ASND, AVDX, BARC, BREE, BTAI, CMG)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 14th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $64.00.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $15.00.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $62.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $194.00.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $12.00.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 220 ($2.88). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $130.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $48.00.

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 2,725 ($35.70). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $115.00.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 410 ($5.37). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $45.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $227.00 to $237.00.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $46.50.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $30.00.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $15.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $18.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $15.00.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,995 ($26.14) to GBX 1,825 ($23.91). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 510 ($6.68). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.73). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $160.00.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $24.00 to $18.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $290.00 to $280.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 505 ($6.62). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 290 ($3.80). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $36.00.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 230 ($3.01). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $35.15 to $26.78.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $11.50 to $6.00.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.73). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $41.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $388.00 to $400.00.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $21.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $45.00.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 660 ($8.65) to GBX 610 ($7.99). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $156.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $440.00 to $469.00.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,500 ($45.86) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $99.00.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,090 ($14.28) to GBX 1,030 ($13.50). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $28.00.

