Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 14th (ABUS, AMRC, ARBK, ASIX, ASND, AVDX, BARC, BREE, BTAI, CMG)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 14th:
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $64.00.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $62.00.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $194.00.
Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $12.00.
Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 220 ($2.88). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $130.00.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $48.00.
Craneware (LON:CRW) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 2,725 ($35.70). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $115.00.
Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 410 ($5.37). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $45.00.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $227.00 to $237.00.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $46.50.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $30.00.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $15.00.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $18.00.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $15.00.
Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,995 ($26.14) to GBX 1,825 ($23.91). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 510 ($6.68). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 56 ($0.73). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $160.00.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $24.00 to $18.00.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $290.00 to $280.00.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00.
Network International (LON:NETW) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 505 ($6.62). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 290 ($3.80). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $36.00.
NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 230 ($3.01). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $35.15 to $26.78.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $11.50 to $6.00.
Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.73). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $41.00.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $388.00 to $400.00.
SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $21.00.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00.
Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $45.00.
Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 660 ($8.65) to GBX 610 ($7.99). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $156.00.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $440.00 to $469.00.
Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,500 ($45.86) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $99.00.
WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,090 ($14.28) to GBX 1,030 ($13.50). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $28.00.
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.