Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 14th (BHOOY, BITGF, BLHWF, BRP, CABGY, CDEV, DANOY, DB, ENVA, FTV)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 14th:

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF)

was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an equal weight rating.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

New Work (OTC:XINXF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

