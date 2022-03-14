Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 14th (BHOOY, BITGF, BLHWF, BRP, CABGY, CDEV, DANOY, DB, ENVA, FTV)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 14th:

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an equal weight rating.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

New Work (OTC:XINXF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.