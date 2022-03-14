Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Update

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Esker in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a €410.00 ($445.65) price target on the stock.

Get Esker alerts:

ESKEF stock opened at $224.97 on Monday. Esker has a 1 year low of $224.97 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.38.

Esker SA engages in the provision of digitalization solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies. It operates through the following segments: Document Process Automation, Fax Servers and Host access. The company was founded by Jean-Michel Bérard and Benoît Borrits on February 7, 1985 and is headquartered in Villeurbanne, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.