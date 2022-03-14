EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given New €190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €195.00 ($211.96) to €190.00 ($206.52) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($195.65) to €185.00 ($201.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of ESLOY stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 57,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.