Etherland Price Tops $0.0213 on Exchanges (ELAND)

Etherland (ELAND) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Etherland has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Etherland coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherland has a market capitalization of $661,224.45 and $766.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etherland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00034209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00104721 BTC.

Etherland Coin Profile

Etherland (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling Etherland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherland using one of the exchanges listed above.

