EUNO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,817.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $4,817.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.13 or 0.00260741 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,480,749,029 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

