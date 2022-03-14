EvenCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $23,627.64 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $23,627.64 and $149,357.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.00283061 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003711 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.05 or 0.01188330 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003393 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

