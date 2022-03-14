EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 252,113 shares.The stock last traded at 12.39 and had previously closed at 12.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.